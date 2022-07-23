JCPenney's 120th Birthday Tour at Mall of St. Matthews

× Expand JCPenney Louisville Tour Stop

JCPenney's 120th Birthday Tour

This summer, JCPenney is leading the charge to safely welcome consumers back into stores across America and celebrate its 120th anniversary with the “Shopping is Back!” tour. Join us on Saturday, July 23rd from 11:30am - 3:30pm as JCPenney’s “Shopping is Back!” tour bus stops in Louisville outside of the JCPenney store at the Mall St. Matthews!

Louisville is the ninth of twelve stops the bus is making on its cross-country tour this summer to salute JCPenney’s milestone and celebrate their customers in local communities coast-to-coast. The block party-style celebration will include:

A mobile stage including live music from Honey County

Treats and refreshments

Lawn-style games including corn hole, giant tic tac toe, and more

JCPenney Beauty station showcasing inclusive brands and sample products from partner Thirteen Lune

Displays showcasing JCPenney’s on-trend summer and back-to-school fashion and and home items

Giveaways and photo moments

Opportunities for special shopping discounts such as a $10 off $10 or more coupon (while supplies last)

Plus, for those that aren’t a part of JCPenney’s rewards program, they can sign-up and receive a 30% off welcome offer.

Attendees will have access to the Black Friday in July Sale, running until 7/24 offering 30% off any way you pay.