JD Shelburne Taylorsville Concert And Album Release Party

Country music standout JD Shelburne announces his 2021 'Hometown Concert' in Taylorsville, KY on Saturday, June 26 at 7 pm. This will mark the fifth 'Hometown Concert' that Shelburne will host in Taylorsville, which will also serve as the official album release party for his new album, Straight From Kentucky. Shelburne is certain to bring the house down with his first full-length album featuring 11 tracks including the recent CMT #1 hit, "Church Pew Bar Stool." Fans are encouraged to bring the family and a lawn chair down to Main Street for a free concert by none other than Taylorsville’s own, JD Shelburne.

About JD Shelburne:

Nashville-based country music artist JD Shelburne was raised on a tobacco farm in Taylorsville, Kentucky, just outside of Louisville. When JD was 19, he found a guitar after the death of his grandmother. He quickly learned how to play it, and began writing and singing songs on his own. By his sophomore year of college, he had found a few gigs at some local bars in Louisville & Lexington, Kentucky area venues, developing a large base of fans along the way. Fast forward to today, JD’s current single “Bottom’s Up Sundown” is paving the way to his forthcoming album Straight From Kentucky.

His debut single and video for “One Less Girl” world premiered on CMT in 2018, and then went on to become a Top 30 Music Row charted song at country radio. CMT again world premiered his second song and video for “She Keeps Me Up Nights” in April of 2019, which peaked at #3 of their 12 Pack countdown series. In 2020, Shelburne was featured on the cover of the 2020 Kentucky Tourism Visitor's Guide, Kentucky Living, and was the May Artist of the Month for Texas Roadhouse. JD's video for "Church Pew Bar Stool" hit #1 on CMT's 12-pack countdown and he was recently honored with a display at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame as well as a formal acclamation from Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky, honoring JD Shelburne for his accomplishments in country music.

To keep up with new music and upcoming show announcements visit www.jdshelburne.com.

For more information call Taylorsville Tourism at 502-902-7039