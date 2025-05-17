Jeanne Penn Lane Celebration of Kentucky Writers
Boyle County Public Library 307 West Broadway, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Jeanne Penn Lane Celebration of Kentucky Writers
Enjoy an afternoon of author, poet, and writer readings in the Community Room. Meet Kentucky literary talents, purchase published works, and experience a truly inspiring literary atmosphere.
For more information call 859-238-7323 or visit danvillekentucky.com/event/the-jeanne-penn-lane-celebration-of-kentucky-writers/2025-05-17/
