Boyle County Public Library

Jeanne Penn Lane Celebration of Kentucky Writers

Enjoy an afternoon of author, poet, and writer readings in the Community Room. Meet Kentucky literary talents, purchase published works, and experience a truly inspiring literary atmosphere.

For more information call 859-238-7323 or visit danvillekentucky.com/event/the-jeanne-penn-lane-celebration-of-kentucky-writers/2025-05-17/