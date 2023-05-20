× Expand Paul Stansbury Jeanne Penn Lane Celebration of Kentucky Writers & Songwriters Showcase

Jeanne Penn Lane Celebration of Kentucky Writers & Songwriters Showcase

Meet and listen to bestselling and award winning Kentucky Writers read from their works. Listen to wonderful live music while you enjoy food and your favorite beverage. Free and open to the public.

The 26th Jeanne Penn Lane Celebration of Kentucky Writers will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at The Boyle County Public Library and Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Historic Penn’s Store in Gravel Switch, Kentucky. The Songwriters Showcase will be held Saturday evening, May 20, 2023 at Morley’s Backyard in Danville, Ky

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Authors, poets, writers, journalists reading from original works and book sales and signings

11;00am – 4:30 PM

Boyle County Public Library, 307 W Broadway St, Danville, KY 40422

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Songwriters Showcase featuring musicians from around Kentucky

Begins at 6:30pm

Morley’s Backyard, 234 E Walnut St, Danville, KY 40422

Sunday May 21, 2023

Music, writers, poets and book sales and signings

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Historic Penn's Store, 257 Penn's Store Rd, Gravel Switch, KY 40328

For more information call 859.332.7715.