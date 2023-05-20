Jeanne Penn Lane Celebration of Kentucky Writers & Songwriters Showcase
Boyle County Public Library 307 West Broadway, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Paul Stansbury
Meet and listen to bestselling and award winning Kentucky Writers read from their works. Listen to wonderful live music while you enjoy food and your favorite beverage. Free and open to the public.
The 26th Jeanne Penn Lane Celebration of Kentucky Writers will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at The Boyle County Public Library and Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Historic Penn’s Store in Gravel Switch, Kentucky. The Songwriters Showcase will be held Saturday evening, May 20, 2023 at Morley’s Backyard in Danville, Ky
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Authors, poets, writers, journalists reading from original works and book sales and signings
11;00am – 4:30 PM
Boyle County Public Library, 307 W Broadway St, Danville, KY 40422
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Songwriters Showcase featuring musicians from around Kentucky
Begins at 6:30pm
Morley’s Backyard, 234 E Walnut St, Danville, KY 40422
Sunday May 21, 2023
Music, writers, poets and book sales and signings
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Historic Penn's Store, 257 Penn's Store Rd, Gravel Switch, KY 40328
For more information call 859.332.7715.