Jeanne Penn Lane Celebration of Kentucky Writers

Kentucky authors to read from their works.

Sat. 6/23/2018 10a-4p Boyle County Public Library, Danville, KY

Sun. 6/24/2018 2p-5p Historic Penn’s Store, Gravel Switch, KY

For more information email ky.writers.celebration@gmail.com or visit boylepublib.org