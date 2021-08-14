The Highs & The Lows at Lover’s Leap Vineyards & Winery
Lover's Leap Vineyards & Winery 1180 Lanes Mill Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Event flyer
Event flyer for concert series at Lover's Leap Vineyards & Winery
During what is their 20th year in business, Lover’s Leap Vineyards & Winery will be presenting a summer of food, music and wine.
On different dates throughout the summer there will be live music, food trucks and, of course, wine.
The schedule includes:
July 3 – The Pour Decisions performing, with food from Mr. Gyros Greek Food
July 31 – Jeff Barnes Band performing, with food from Hill of Beans BBQ
Aug. 14 – The Highs & The Lows performing, with food from Mr. Gyros Greek Food
For more information call (502) 839-1299 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/