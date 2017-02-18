Jeff Richey Experience in concert with Home Grown Head

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

Jeff Richey Experience in concert with Home Grown Head

Come see the Jeff Richey Experience in concert with Home Grown Head for a winter's night of rock music to warm your soul. Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are $10 each. Proceeds help Spotlight Acting School maintain its mission to never turn a student away regardless of ability to pay.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

(859) 756-0011

