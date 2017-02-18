Jeff Richey Experience in concert with Home Grown Head

Come see the Jeff Richey Experience in concert with Home Grown Head for a winter's night of rock music to warm your soul. Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are $10 each. Proceeds help Spotlight Acting School maintain its mission to never turn a student away regardless of ability to pay.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com