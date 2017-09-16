Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival

to Google Calendar - Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival - 2017-09-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival - 2017-09-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival - 2017-09-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival - 2017-09-16 09:00:00

Gaslight Square – Jeffersontown Louisville, Kentucky 40299

Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival

Over 100 arts & crafts vendors travel from across the country to showcase their talents, and over 100 area business, civic & nonprofit organizations come to spread awareness at this 3-day event. Centered in the small-town ambiance of Gaslight Square, the festival has evolved into a time-honored tradition of Jeffersontown.

Friday, September 15

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday, September 16

9:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday, September 17

Noon – 6:00 PM

For more information visit jtownchamber.com

Info
Gaslight Square – Jeffersontown Louisville, Kentucky 40299 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival - 2017-09-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival - 2017-09-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival - 2017-09-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival - 2017-09-16 09:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

Monday

September 4, 2017

Submit Yours