Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival

Over 100 arts & crafts vendors travel from across the country to showcase their talents, and over 100 area business, civic & nonprofit organizations come to spread awareness at this 3-day event. Centered in the small-town ambiance of Gaslight Square, the festival has evolved into a time-honored tradition of Jeffersontown.

Friday, September 15

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday, September 16

9:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday, September 17

Noon – 6:00 PM

For more information visit jtownchamber.com