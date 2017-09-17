Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival
Over 100 arts & crafts vendors travel from across the country to showcase their talents, and over 100 area business, civic & nonprofit organizations come to spread awareness at this 3-day event. Centered in the small-town ambiance of Gaslight Square, the festival has evolved into a time-honored tradition of Jeffersontown.
Friday, September 15
7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Saturday, September 16
9:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Sunday, September 17
Noon – 6:00 PM
For more information visit jtownchamber.com