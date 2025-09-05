Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival
Gaslight Square – Jeffersontown 10434 Watterson Trail, Louisville, Kentucky 40299
Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival
Centered in the small-town ambiance of Gaslight Square, the festival has evolved into a eight-day extravaganza that has become a time-honored tradition of Jeffersontown.
For more information call 502-267-1674 or visit jtowngaslight.com
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family