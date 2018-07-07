Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest

Summertime is here and it is time to sip some summer seasonal beers! The Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest is returning for its fourth year to the beloved Pavilion venue and expanding with more than double the space and more breweries We have turned up the heat a little this year, both literally with summertime temps, and figuratively taking over the area behind 3rd Turn Brewery for newly expanded Kentucky Corner that include more KY breweries and a second live entertainment stage.

Tickets: $35pp in advance available at any Cox's Smokers Outlet and Spirit Shoppes, The Chamber Jeffersontown or available on-line at jtownbeerfest.com.

If the fest is not sold out, tickets at the gate will be $45pp.

A Few Hoppy Highlights:

· 3rd Turn Brewery will headline the Kentucky Corner hosted by Cox’s Smokers and Spirits Shoppe, featuring a dozen or more Kentucky only breweries.

· The event will feature 85+ craft beers from national favorites like Terrapin Brewing and Leinenkugel’s as well as local familiars like Braxton, Against the Grain, Gravely, Goodwood , Great Flood, New Albanian and many more.

· A shaded lounge in the parking lot PLUS a NEW lounge under the shade of city hall

· Friends from YELP! Louisville will host a mister tent to help beat the heat!

· TWO Stages featuring Hot Brown Smack Down and Les LeMaster

· The event will also showcase a handful of ciders, wines, food trucks, and local vendors.

For more information visit jtownbeerfest.com