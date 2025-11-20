Jemima Boone: Life on the Frontier, 1762-1834

Mills Presidential Residence 444 East Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324

This is the last program of the Scott County Historical Society’s program year. The final program usually combines history with entertainment. This year will be a Chautauqua Program sponsored by the Kentucky Humanities Council. Betsy Smith will portray Daniel Boone’s daughter, Jemima.

For more information call 502-868-7585. 

History, Theater & Dance
502-868-7585
