Jemima Boone: Life on the Frontier, 1762-1834

This is the last program of the Scott County Historical Society’s program year. The final program usually combines history with entertainment. This year will be a Chautauqua Program sponsored by the Kentucky Humanities Council. Betsy Smith will portray Daniel Boone’s daughter, Jemima.

For more information call 502-868-7585.