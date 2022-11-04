× Expand Planet of the Tapes Jenn Snyder at Planet of the Tapes

At 5’2″, comedian Jenn Snyder packs a whole lot of funny in her one-two punch style of comedy. Topics ranging from her days growing up as a lesbian in a “good ol’ boy” town to dealing with the public on a daily basis, this comedian will pull you in with her stories and leave you wanting more with her quick wit and hilarious observations. Born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, her ultimate goal is to unite all people through laughter.

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. Every weekend we have great comics including some from Netflix, Comedy Central, and Conan, along with the best comics from Louisville and the Midwest.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Nov 4, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Nov 5, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Nov 5, 2022, 10:30pm to 11:55pm

For more information call 502.260.7541.