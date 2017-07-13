The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation and The Frazier History Museum are thrilled to announce The Power of One Pajama Party, a once in a lifetime event to be held on the evening of Thursday, July 13th at the Frazier History Museum to support the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation and its mission to promote arts awareness and positively impact the lives of young people, artists and the organizations that serve them.

The Hunger Games film franchise star Jennifer Lawrence will attend in support of the foundation’s fundraiser which will allow children and an adult legal guardian to attend an action-packed overnight party in celebration of The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. All proceeds benefit The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation. Lionsgate’s blockbuster The Hunger Games film franchise has grossed more than $3 billion at the worldwide box office and the Company’s The Hunger Games: The Exhibition is currently touring the world.

Jennifer Lawrence at Power of One Pajama Party

Curated for young people and their guardians, the experience is one that families, Jennifer Lawrence fans, and The Hunger Games enthusiasts will never forget! Guests will have exclusive after-hours access to the exhibit, take part in activities such as stunt choreography 101, elements of archery, special effects make-up, cake decorating for Peeta’s bakery, and watch a screening of The Hunger Games, the film that started it all.

Guests may choose to leave at midnight, after a screening of the film, or make it a night at the museum, and sleep in the Frazier galleries. This event is designed for children 6 and up; children must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Power of One Pajama Party Ticket $300 I 7pm, Thursday, July 13 - 8am Friday, July 14

Provides access for one child. A pizza dinner, popcorn snack, light breakfast, and swag bag with autographed poster are all included.

Power of One Caregiver Ticket $150 I 7pm, Thursday, July 13 - 8am Friday, July 14

Provides access for one legal guardian. Guardians assume total responsibility for their child. Guardian to child ratio must not exceed 1:2. A pizza dinner, popcorn snack, and light breakfast are included.

Discounted tickets are available to guests who purchase full price tickets to the Power of One event the following evening, Friday July 14th. Discount excludes after-party tickets.

The Frazier History Museum opened its doors and welcomed The Hunger Games: The Exhibition to visitors this Spring. Louisville is the fourth city in the world to host the exhibition and the hometown of the film franchise’s star Jennifer Lawrence. Exhibition tickets can be purchased right now at fraziermuseum.org with a portion of the proceeds from all full-priced tickets sold supporting the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation.

For more information visit http://fraziermuseum.org