Jenny Wiley Theatre’s Romeo & Juliet

The Appalachian Romeo & Juliet are making their way to the stage. The classic Shakespearean tragedy, Romeo & Juliet, are coming alive with a slight twist. Jenny Wiley Theatre will be performing the classic with a spin, as the Hatfield’s and McCoy’s. The country’s most famous family feud closely follows the tale of the Montagues and Capulets. Experience the timely tale like never before under the stars at Jenny Wiley Theatre.

For more information call (606) 886-9274 or visit jwtheatre.com