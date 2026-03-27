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Jeopardy! Bar League Championship Is On!

Multiple Locations (Participating Bars Nationwide)

The Jeopardy! Bar League Championship is now in full swing, bringing weekly trivia nights to bars across the country where teams compete and climb the leaderboard.

Join and register your team at a participating bar, play along with your team each week, and earn points as you go — the more you play, the better your chances.

Top teams in each region will take home cash prizes, and one team will earn the national title — along with a VIP trip to Los Angeles and a behind-the-scenes experience at the Alex Trebek Stage. Will you be the ones to take it home?

You can still be part of it - check out the leaderboard and find a bar near you to jump in while the competition’s still heating up - https://www.jeopardybarleague.com/leaderboard/

For more information call 4372471535 or visit jeopardybarleague.com/venues/3166243704/