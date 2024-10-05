Jeptha Creed Fall Festival
Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
Jeptha Creed Fall Harvest Festival
Join us Saturday, October 5th for a day of fall fun! We will be hosting vendors on our lawn along with food trucks, games, cocktails, and shuttles to our corn maze. In addition to the festivities, we will have JD Shelburne playing live music on our outdoor stage!
For more information, please visit jepthacreed.com/
