Jeptha Creed Kentucky Derby Festival Kick-Off Event

Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Jeptha Creed Named Official Vodka of the Kentucky Derby Festival and Announces Passport Book

Jeptha Creed and Kentucky Derby Festival officials will discuss Jeptha Creed being named the Official Vodka of the Kentucky Derby Festival and the launch of their cocktail passport book. Attendees will also have the chance to taste Jeptha Creed’s official KDF cocktail, the Bluegrass Belle, take photos and ask questions.

Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065 View Map
