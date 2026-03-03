Jeremy Joshua Simmons to Showcase Television-Inspired Art Exhibit at Jessamine Co Public Library

Jeremy Joshua Simmons to Showcase Television-Inspired Art Exhibit at Jessamine County Public Library

From Lucy and Ethel to Fonzie and Richie, the television characters who shaped generations will come to life in bold color and texture during FIFTY YEARS OF NOSTALGIA, a solo exhibition by artist Jeremy Joshua Simmons at the Jessamine County Public Library throughout the month of March.

The exhibition features 13 original paintings celebrating iconic television relationships from 1951 to 2001, the husbands and wives, parents and children, best friends, neighbors, and mentors who quietly influenced how we understand humor, loyalty, conflict, and family.

A public reception will be held on March 10 from 6–7 p.m. at the Jessamine County Public Library. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information about the exhibition or to inquire about artwork, visit Jeremy’s website: simmonsjeremy.weebly.com or text 859-433-0502.