Jermaine Dupri presents SoSo SUMMER 17

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

Jermaine Dupri presents SoSo SUMMER 17

Each night Jermaine will introduce the stars of tomorrow from the Lifetime's as they set out on their 17-city, summer journey. The tour features acts seen on the first three seasons of Lifetime TVs The Rap Game including winners Miss Mulatto, Mani and NOVA. Deetranada, Supa Peach, Prince of NY, Lil Key, King Roscoe, Nia Kay and others are on the tour. Jermaine Dupri will host and *Bow Wow & *Da Brat will Co-host. *co-host may vary by city.

For more information visit http://SoSoSUMMER17.com or  livenation.com

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

