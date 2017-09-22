Jerry Eifler Art Show: A Retrospective

to Google Calendar - Jerry Eifler Art Show: A Retrospective - 2017-09-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jerry Eifler Art Show: A Retrospective - 2017-09-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jerry Eifler Art Show: A Retrospective - 2017-09-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jerry Eifler Art Show: A Retrospective - 2017-09-22 18:00:00

Clifton Center 2117 Payne Street, Louisville, Kentucky

Jerry Eifler Art Show: A Retrospective

Father Jerry Eifler is an accomplished artist who has been painting for 60 years.  Come enjoy and purchase the art works created and painted by Father Jerry over his lifetime from his early years as a priest to the present time!  Four years into his priesthood, Father Jerry began art lessons at The Kentucky School of Art in his pursuit of becoming a serious artist.  He continued those studies at the University of Louisville and has painted with and learned from many local artists. Commensurate with Father Jerry’s belief that life is a process of becoming, he continues taking art lessons today.

For more information visit cliftoncenter.org

Info
Clifton Center 2117 Payne Street, Louisville, Kentucky View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Jerry Eifler Art Show: A Retrospective - 2017-09-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jerry Eifler Art Show: A Retrospective - 2017-09-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jerry Eifler Art Show: A Retrospective - 2017-09-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jerry Eifler Art Show: A Retrospective - 2017-09-22 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Monday

September 18, 2017

Tuesday

September 19, 2017

Wednesday

September 20, 2017

Thursday

September 21, 2017

Submit Yours