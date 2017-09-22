Jerry Eifler Art Show: A Retrospective

Father Jerry Eifler is an accomplished artist who has been painting for 60 years. Come enjoy and purchase the art works created and painted by Father Jerry over his lifetime from his early years as a priest to the present time! Four years into his priesthood, Father Jerry began art lessons at The Kentucky School of Art in his pursuit of becoming a serious artist. He continued those studies at the University of Louisville and has painted with and learned from many local artists. Commensurate with Father Jerry’s belief that life is a process of becoming, he continues taking art lessons today.

For more information visit cliftoncenter.org