Jess Salomon at Planet of the Tapes

Jess Salomon is a New York based Canadian comedian, who has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Jess handles dark, sometimes dirty and often political topics with a light touch. She’s done lots of cool festivals including Just for Laughs, JFL42, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Laughing Skull Festival, San Francisco Sketchfest, and the New York Comedy Festival where she recorded her debut album, “All the Best Choices” with label, 800 Pound Gorilla.

She’s written for the award-winning sketch comedy show “Baroness Von Sketch” (IFC/CBC), CTV’s “The Beaverton”, and her comedy has aired on television in Canada on CBC and radio shows like SiriusXM’s “Canada Laughs” and CBC’s “LOL”.

Jess also performs as part of the beloved comedy duo, “The El-Salomon’s” with her wife Eman El-Husseini (@TheElSalomons). Their comedy special, “Marriage of Convenience” recorded at Just for Laughs, is available in Canada on Crave and elsewhere on Just for Laugh’s YouTube page. They also co-hosted the popular podcast “Comedians vs The News” on the BBC World Service.

Fun fact: before comedy Jess used to be a U.N. war crimes lawyer. The jury is still out on whether this was a good move.

Featuring Holly Lynnea and hosted by Greg Welsh!

Happens on the following Dates:

Apr 1, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Apr 2, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

For more information call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events