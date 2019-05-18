Jessamine Piece Quilters Annual Quilt Show

Nicholasville Christian Church 102 S 2nd St, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356

Jessamine Piece Quilters Annual Quilt Show

Quilts displayed, Quilters Yard Sale, Demonstrations and classes. Information about Jessamine Barn Quilt Trail and our new quilt showcasing the barn quilts of our county.

For more information call (859) 887-1292 or visit jesspq.org

Info
Nicholasville Christian Church 102 S 2nd St, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
Crafts, Home & Garden
