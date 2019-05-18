× Expand Beth Tibbitts Jessamine Piece Quilters Annual Quilt Show features demonstrations and classes by guild members on various aspects of quilt construction and features.

Jessamine Piece Quilters Annual Quilt Show

Quilts displayed, Quilters Yard Sale, Demonstrations and classes. Information about Jessamine Barn Quilt Trail and our new quilt showcasing the barn quilts of our county.

For more information call (859) 887-1292 or visit jesspq.org