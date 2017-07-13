Jets Over Kentucky R/C Jet Show Lebanon

Jets Over Kentucky roars into Lebanon July 9-16

The 13th Annual Jets Over Kentucky Week is scheduled for July 9-16, 2017, at the Lebanon-Springfield Airport.

The remote control jet show features 200 pilots from around the world, an aerobatic jet show, private plane tent tours, and more, according to organizers, who put together a video (below) that gives you a peek into the event.

Planes at this year’s event include F-15s, F-4 Phantoms, B-1 Bomber, A10, F-18 Super Hornet, BAE Hawk, F-100, a Stealth Fighter Jet, and an SR-71 spy plane that is over 13 feet long and valued at $100,000. New this year are two 14-foot-long F-104 Star Fighters and a scale F-100 Super Sabre, according to organizers.

Opening ceremonies take place at noon on Sat., July 15, followed by the Fighter Jet Showdown, a full-scale aerobatic jet show including high speed passes, 9G turns and simulated bomb runs.

On Friday and Saturday, look-but-don’t-touch tours of the private plane tents will be offered by some of the pilots. Visitors will see planes ranging in price from $20,000 to $100,000.

The Parade of Lights takes place Friday evening, where the jets turn on their lights and travel in parade formation down the tarmac. An hour-long fireworks display follows the parade.

“Saturday features a big air show that represents the latest and greatest our armed services have today,” said Lewis Patton, Jets coordinator.

Throughout the week, spectators are invited to watch the pilots practice and perform their warm-up routines. Pilots from the U.S., Spain, Asia, Iceland and Europe are coming to this year’s event, along with pilots from Canada and Mexico.

Merchandise vendors from the U.S. will again be joined by international vendors from England, Germany and Spain to tempt remote control jet enthusiasts with some of the newest inventions, model jet kits and technology for remote control planes. Food vendors will also be on hand.

Organizers recommend you bring a lawn chair and an umbrella for shade.

Schedule

• Gates open at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday;

• Parade of Lights, approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, followed by a fireworks display;

• Private plane tent tours, on the hour noon until dark, Friday and Saturday;

• Saturday, July 15: Opening Ceremonies at 12 p.m;

• Fighter Jet Showdown, Sport Jet Challenge Apache Demo on Saturday;

• Spectators are welcome during the week, beginning July 9.

Cost

• Friday and Saturday admission is $5 per person; children under 12 free. Proceeds go to the airport.

• No admission July 9-14 to watch pilot practice.

For more information call (502) 592-5267 or on Facebook: JETS-OVER-Kentucky