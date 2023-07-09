Jets Over Kentucky - Campbellsville

× Expand Jets Over Kentucky Jets Over Kentucky

The World’s Grandest Jet Event, Jets Over Kentucky, event will be held in Campbellsville July 9-16, 2023 from 10am- 9pm est! Come watch RC jets fly through the sky! There will be several food vendors there. Bring your lawn chairs, pop up tents and come hang out for the day. Sunday thru Wednesday is FREE for everyone. There is a $5 charge per person for anyone 13 and older Thursday thru Saturday.

For more information, please call 270.465.3786 or visit jokjets.com