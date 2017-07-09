Jets Over Kentucky Roars Into Lebanon

Lebanon-Springfield Airport 650 Airport Lane, Springfield, Kentucky 40069

The World's Grandest Jet event rolls, loops and spins its way over the skies of Lebanon, KY, when the 13th Annual Jets Over Kentucky Week gets underway. Scheduled for July 9 to 16 at the Lebanon-Springfield Airport, the largest remote control jet show on the planet features 200 pilots from around the world, an aerobatic jet show, private plane tent tours and more.

For more information visit VisitLebanonKy.com

