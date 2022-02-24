× Expand Kentucky Movers and Makers Kentucky Movers and Makers

Jewelry Class at Kentucky Movers and Makers

Make your own Charm Bracelet with local artisan Beth Atcher

Community invited to purchase tickets – 5 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. February 24, 2022

The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation and Kentucky Movers and Makers today announced a new class being offered at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Central February 24 at Kentucky Movers and Makers at 130 N. Seminary St. in Madisonville, KY. Tickets are required to this event.

Local artisan Beth Atcher of One Dream Reached Jewelry in Central City, KY will be teaching a “Build Your Own Charm Bracelet” class at Kentucky Movers and Makers this month. Beth will be teaching the class basic skills of knot tying, tools needed, and techniques to make 3 stretch bracelets with 1 charm on each bracelet.

No experience is necessary before attending this fun class, and makerspace membership is not required to attend. Leave with 3 bracelets, packet of instructions and a new skill in your toolkit. Whether you are crafty by nature or just looking for a fun way to spend the evening, this class will fill all of your needs.

Tickets are on sale now for $35.00/each for non-members, with a $10 discount for members. They can be purchased online at: https://tinyurl.com/2a5btmd7 The recommended age to attend is 6 years old, and children 18 and under require a guardian. Follow the registration link to see picture of bracelets made in other classes.

About Kentucky Movers and Makers

Kentucky Movers and Makers is operated by the Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation established in 1994.

Kentucky Movers and Makers is helping to anchor the economic and cultural revitalization of Hopkins County, Kentucky. We are inspired by the Maker Movement that has taken hold nationwide as a vehicle for enhancing entrepreneurship, job development, community development, science and the arts.

For more information call (270) 825-8144 or visit kentuckymoversandmakers.com