Step into the life of an artisan and create original jewelry at Lodgic Everyday Community with Youngblood Harmonizing Arts!

There is nothing like one of a kind wearable art!

Julia Youngblood of Youngblood Harmonizing Arts facilitates jewelry making workshops for both the beginner and enthusiast. Each hour long session includes hands-on instruction, supplies, and choice of a uniquely designed necklace, bracelet, or pair of earrings crafted by your hands with care and creativity. Tickets are $35 per person.

Contact marlesha.woods@lodgic.org for group bookings*

For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/jewelry-making-with-youngblood-harmonizing-arts-tickets-274195715767?aff=ebdsoporgprofile