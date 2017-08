Jewish Food Festival

The Jewish Food Festival, which debuted last year, is back on Sunday. From 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. you can sample all kinds of treats such as challah, rugelach and hamentaschen at Temple Adath Israel, 124 North Ashland Avenue. For $20 you get 16 tickets to pay for your selections; children 12 and under are free.

For more information visit http://lextai.org