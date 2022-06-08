× Expand JA Jill Andrews

Jill Andrews at The Southgate House Revival

Ticket link: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/jill-andrews-duo-the-southgate-house-revival-tickets/11904925?REFID=clientsitewp

Acclaimed singer-songwriter, Jill Andrews gives the unsung moments the voice they have always deserved. From her days fronting lauded Americana group, the everbodyfields, to her successful solo career as a writer and performer, Andrews’ music has taken her far from her East Tennessee home. She has collaborated and shared the stage with countless celebrated artists including the Avett Brothers, Langhorne Slim, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and the Secret Sisters. Her music has been featured on Grey’s Anatomy, This is Us, The Good Wife, Nashville, and Wynonna Earp to name a few. After the success of her critically acclaimed 2020 album and book, Thirties, Jill decided to dig back into her songwriting catalog.

Her latest release, Ellen, is one that feels as if it lives in a middle space between where she has been and where she is going as a musician, songwriter, mother, wife, and friend. The six songs on the EP were mostly recorded when she first moved to Nashville, while still finding her footing in a town filled with some of the music industry’s most talented people. She had just started co-writing and recording with incredibly prolific writers and musicians (Trent Dabbs, K.S. Rhoads, Shawn Camp, etc.) and was still playing with some longtime friends like Josh Oliver (the everybodyfields, Watchhouse) and Ethan Ballinger (Miranda Lambert). Then, last year while the whole world was on pause, Andrews took the opportunity to focus on uncovering those songs. With hours of work put into rerecording, mastering, and fine tuning these songs, thus came, Ellen.

Andrews currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee with her children Nico, Falcon, and husband, Jerred. Her latest EP Ellen released on October 29, 2021.

For more information call (859) 431-2201 or visit southgatehouse.com