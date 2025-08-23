× Expand The James B. Beam Distilling Co. Jim Beam Day

Jim Beam Day at The James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Join us for an unforgettable day at the historic James B. Beam Distilling Co. as we commemorate the birthday of the legend himself, Jim Beam! Immerse yourself in a self-guided journey through our hallowed grounds, experiencing the legacy of the man who gave his name to the World's #1 Bourbon.

What to expect:

Gain insights from the First Family of Bourbon with special tasting seminars led by Fred Noe, Freddie Noe, and Freddie's Innovation Team of the James B. Beam Distilling Co. portfolio. Discover the stories and craftsmanship behind the spirits Jim Beam loved:

• Embark on a vintage bourbon adventure with exclusive tastings of vintage Jim Beam varietals from previous generations, a nod to the enduring quality Jim Beam established.

• Tasting Seminar to Include the following products and topics

- Little Book – Chapter 9 Tasting

- Baker's 13-Year-Old Tasting with Baker Beam

- Jim Beam – The Icon

- Basil Hayden Malted Rye Tasting

- Experimental Product Tasting

- 230 Years of Beam Distilling – What has changed?

- Pleasant Accidents – Products without intention

- The Future of Bourbon

- How do I know what “good bourbon” is?

• Customize your own Jim Beam apparel with a one-of-a-kind station, creating a personalized keepsake to remember the celebration.

• Enjoy Live Music all day long on the event lawn, setting the perfect festive atmosphere for Jim Beam's big day!

• Live Music Performances from 11am-3pm

This is your exclusive chance to celebrate the enduring spirit of Jim Beam and experience our distillery like never before. Don't miss this opportunity to honor his legacy, enjoy exceptional bourbon, and create new memories!

Event Details:

• Date: August 23, 2025

• Time: 11:00am-3:00pm *Guests are free to arrive anytime between 11am-3pm for the event

• Price: $50 (plus applicable taxes + fees)

• Must be 21+, Drink Smart®

For more information email annabel@savonacommunications.com or visit beamdistilling.com/distillery-events#id=jim-beam-day-clermont