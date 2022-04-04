Jin Shin Jyutsu with Youngblood Harmonizing Arts

During in-person sessions the client lies face up, fully clothed, on a treatment table. Lasting just under an hour, sessions are deeply relaxing, rejuvenating and quickly address stress, physical discomfort, and blocked mental and emotional pain. Through gentle touch, breath and awareness the body’s energetic pathways are harmonized. In addition to 26 Safety Energy Locks, there are 12 corresponding Organ Flows which are beneficial for specific individual projects.

Remote phone or zoom sessions are available as well as socially distanced classes on self-help techniques ideal for those in search of simple tools to help release emotions, self-soothe and grow through challenging times.

Jin Shin Jyutsu translates to “The Art of the Creator Through the Person of Knowing and Compassion.” Jin Shin Jyutsu sessions with Julia Youngblood of Youngblood Harmonizing Arts creates a safe space for one to harmonize mind, body, and spirit.

Tickets are $75 per person. Sessions will be offered April 4, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29 and May 2. Please visit the event page for available time slots.

Contact marlesha.woods@lodgic.org directly to book group informational sessions.*

Recommended Ages 21+ / Non-Refundable

