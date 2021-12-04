Jingle All the Way 5K and Fun Run

The Jingle All the Way 5K and Fun Run is back after a year hiatus due to the pandemic. Snap Fitness, Calvert City, and Calvert Area Development Association have teamed up again to host the Jingle All the Way 5K and Fun Run on December 4.

Pre-registration is online at runsignup.com and day registration will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Memorial Park in Calvert City. The race will kick off at 8:00 a.m. and awards will be given in multiple ages groups. Other awards include overall male and female time and best ugliest sweater! Packet pickup will be December 3 at Snap Fitness in Calvert City from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM.

There is no pre-registration for the Fun Run with Santa. Register for the kid’s run in Memorial Park on the morning of the race. The Fun Run will begin after the 5K awards are given and is $5 to participate.

Proceeds for the event will be donated to the Calvert/Sharpe Family Resource Center to assist local children and their families in meeting their basic needs.

For more information call (270) 395-7138 or visit calvertcityky.gov.