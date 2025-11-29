Jingle Balls Dodge the Halls
Kentucky Sports Factory 839 Midtown Blvd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kentucky Sports Factory
🎄 Jingle Ball: Dodge the Halls! 🎅
Shake off that Thanksgiving food coma the Saturday after Thanksgiving with a merry round of holiday dodgeball—the only socially acceptable time to lightly throw things at your in-laws. 😉
✨ Dress as your favorite Christmas character for FREE entry
—or—
💵 $5 at the door
🕒 Games every 30 minutes for all age groups
🍹 Drink & lunch specials
🍪 Cookie decorating kits: $8
⏰ 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Bring the family, bring the in-laws, and bring your best “oops-didn’t-see-you-there” dodgeball throw. Let’s make some holiday chaos!
Fill out the google form below so the elves know you’re coming!!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScn9OhNBxkOXc3_9KfFkaBTE0dCR07WlNkCuhGXeLl0-U0d0Q/viewform
For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/1992102201365561/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D