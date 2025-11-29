Jingle Balls Dodge the Halls

× Expand Kentucky Sports Factory Post de Instagram cuadrado navidad Santa Claus ilustrado rojo - 4 Event Infographic

🎄 Jingle Ball: Dodge the Halls! 🎅

Shake off that Thanksgiving food coma the Saturday after Thanksgiving with a merry round of holiday dodgeball—the only socially acceptable time to lightly throw things at your in-laws. 😉

✨ Dress as your favorite Christmas character for FREE entry

—or—

💵 $5 at the door

🕒 Games every 30 minutes for all age groups

🍹 Drink & lunch specials

🍪 Cookie decorating kits: $8

⏰ 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Bring the family, bring the in-laws, and bring your best “oops-didn’t-see-you-there” dodgeball throw. Let’s make some holiday chaos!

Fill out the google form below so the elves know you’re coming!!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScn9OhNBxkOXc3_9KfFkaBTE0dCR07WlNkCuhGXeLl0-U0d0Q/viewform

For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/1992102201365561/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D