Jingle Bell Concert

Kick off your holiday season with the joyful music of Yuletide. Denzal Sinclaire, one of the most beloved jazz vocalists in Canada, joins the orchestra for some holiday favorites. The jingle of sleigh bells and the fun of an audience sing-along are part of this fun and affordable family tradition. Talk with Santa in the lobby before the performance and create a Christmas craft in the lobby before the performance.

For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org