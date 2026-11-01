Jingle & Mingle 2026 in Madisonville

× Expand City of Dawson Springs Jingle & Mingle 2026 Infographic

The Dawson Springs Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to bring you our 4th Annual Jingle & Mingle Holiday Shopping Event on Sunday, November 22nd!

Shop Local. Mingle with Friends. Win Big!

Grab your Jingle & Mingle punch card and visit the participating local businesses throughout Dawson Springs. Each stop is a chance to shop, discover something new, take advantage of special holiday offers, and support the local businesses that make our community special!

Complete your punch card for your chance to win our Jingle & Mingle Grand Prize:

$100 in Chamber Dollars

Handcrafted Door Knob Bells

With local shopping, holiday specials, festive fun, and plenty of reasons to get out and Jingle & Mingle, you won’t want to miss it!

Watch for the list of participating businesses and more event details coming soon.

Come shop local, support local, and Jingle & Mingle your way through Dawson Springs!