JINJER at Manchester Music Hall

Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

JINJER at Manchester Music Hall

Ukraine's Award Winning Metal Band,JINJER

Extremely groovy, disharmonic Djent - technically tricky like progressive Death Metal with a flip side of sensual jazz, tumbling delightfully between Nu Metal and Metalcore

Best Ukrainian Metal Act Award held by Kiev's InshaMuzyka label in 2013, & then again in 2016 along with winning the award for best music video for the song “I Speak Astronomy”

Managed by DevilDriver/Coal Chamber frontman Dez Fafara

Last album, King od Everything, released in 2016 via Napalm Records, making it their debut to the label

Re-releasing sophomore release, Cloud Factory, via Napalm in 2018

For more information call (859) 537-7321 or visit manchestermusichall.com

