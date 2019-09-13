Joan Shelley at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
As technology rules the sound of the day, it’s good to be reminded how powerfully a single voice can transmit deep emotion. Joan Shelley and her guitar partner Nathan Salsburg produce refreshing breaths of Kentucky air in a world of compressed drums and overly processed vocals.
Price: $20
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org
