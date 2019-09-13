Joan Shelley at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

As technology rules the sound of the day, it’s good to be reminded how powerfully a single voice can transmit deep emotion. Joan Shelley and her guitar partner Nathan Salsburg produce refreshing breaths of Kentucky air in a world of compressed drums and overly processed vocals.

Price: $20

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org