VIRTUAL --- Job Corps Virtual Opportunity Day

Job Corps Opportunity Day is an online event that gives individuals who may be interested in Job Corps an Opportunity to learn more about the program, rules and expectations, center life, eligibility requirements and more!! This meeting will include guest speakers, games, prizes, giveaways and other fun activities!

For more information call (270) 377-3328 or visit jobcorps.org