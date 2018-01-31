JobNewsUSA.com Louisville Job Fair

Ramada Hotel & Conference Center 9700 Bluegrass Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

JobNewsUSA.com Louisville Job Fair

Join us for the upcoming Louisville Job Fair. Sponsored by Kelly Services and Spectrum.

Ramada Hotel & Conference Center

9700 Bluegrass Parkway

Louisville, KY 40209

Over 55+ Top Companies are Expected to Attend!

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, pre-register, bring plenty of resumes, and be ready to interview on-the-spot.

✔ FREE Parking

✔ FREE Admission for Jobseekers

Please visit: JobNewsUSA.com to register for this event.

Attention Employers! Do you need to Hire?

Call 502-412-7500 to Reserve Your Booth Space.

For more information call 502-412-7500 or visit JobNewsUSA.com

Ramada Hotel & Conference Center 9700 Bluegrass Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
502-412-7500
