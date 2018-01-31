JobNewsUSA.com Louisville Job Fair
Join us for the upcoming Louisville Job Fair. Sponsored by Kelly Services and Spectrum.
Ramada Hotel & Conference Center
9700 Bluegrass Parkway
Louisville, KY 40209
Over 55+ Top Companies are Expected to Attend!
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, pre-register, bring plenty of resumes, and be ready to interview on-the-spot.
✔ FREE Parking
✔ FREE Admission for Jobseekers
Please visit: JobNewsUSA.com to register for this event.
Attention Employers! Do you need to Hire?
Call 502-412-7500 to Reserve Your Booth Space.
For more information call 502-412-7500 or visit JobNewsUSA.com