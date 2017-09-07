Joe Manning Book Reading

Carmichael’s Bookstore 2720 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky

Joe Manning Book Reading

Joe Manning is from Louisville, Kentucky where he works as a writer, songwriter/performer, and the Deputy Director of the literary-arts nonprofit Louisville Story Program. Manning was a Jackson Fellow of Creative Writing at Hollins University in Virginia where he received his MFA. He’s published award-winning essays, columns and features for The Louisville Eccentric Observer and The Louisville Paper, and has written for the RS500.com, Fjords, and Miracle Monocle. Certain Relevant Passages is his first collection. Please join us for a reading and book signing!

This event will take place at our Frankfort Avenue location at 2720 Frankfort Ave. in Louisville, Kentucky.

For more information call 502-896-6950 or visit carmichaelsbookstore.com

