John Conlee

The John Conlee Show will be returning to the Historic State Theater on October 5, 2017 !!!

Tickets: VIP Meet & Greet $50.00, Floor $35.00, Balcony $25.00

Floor $35.00

Balcony $25.00

All tickets are an additional $5.00 if you purchase at the door.

For more information call 270-234-8258 or visit historicstatetheater.org