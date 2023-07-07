General John H. Morgan Tour & Symposium

× Expand Taylor County Tourist Commission Tebbs Bend Battlefield

John H. Morgan Tour & Symposium

This summer marks the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Tebbs Bend! Come join the celebration on Friday, July 7 with a guided tour of Tebbs Bend and hear a series of speakers on Saturday, July 8 as you travel back in time to experience General John H. Morgan’s travel through Campbellsville, Kentucky.

Don’t delay, you must RSVP and pay by June 15. The $30 payment covers your tour, speakers and lunch!

For more information, please call 270.789.9880 or visit westerntheatercivilwar.com/event-details