John Prine at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

to Google Calendar - John Prine at Beaver Dam Amphitheater - 2018-05-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John Prine at Beaver Dam Amphitheater - 2018-05-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John Prine at Beaver Dam Amphitheater - 2018-05-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - John Prine at Beaver Dam Amphitheater - 2018-05-01 19:00:00

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320

John Prine at Beaver Dam  Amphitheater

Two time Grammy-winner, singer-songwriter JOHN PRINE is scheduled to perform on Friday, May 11, 2018 at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale to the General Public at 9am local time, Friday, December 8. A special fan, password only, pre sale begins at 9am Wednesday, December 6. Head over to John Prine's official FB Page for password information.

Ticket Prices:

-Golden Circle: Only 80 Available and only available in pairs: $99.50 each

-VIP / Lower Arena: Advance $64.50 / Day of Show $74.50

-General Admission: Advance: $44.50 / Day of Show: $54.50

For more information visit BeaverDamTourism.com

Info
Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - John Prine at Beaver Dam Amphitheater - 2018-05-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John Prine at Beaver Dam Amphitheater - 2018-05-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John Prine at Beaver Dam Amphitheater - 2018-05-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - John Prine at Beaver Dam Amphitheater - 2018-05-01 19:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Submit Yours