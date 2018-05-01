John Prine at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Two time Grammy-winner, singer-songwriter JOHN PRINE is scheduled to perform on Friday, May 11, 2018 at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale to the General Public at 9am local time, Friday, December 8. A special fan, password only, pre sale begins at 9am Wednesday, December 6. Head over to John Prine's official FB Page for password information.

Ticket Prices:

-Golden Circle: Only 80 Available and only available in pairs: $99.50 each

-VIP / Lower Arena: Advance $64.50 / Day of Show $74.50

-General Admission: Advance: $44.50 / Day of Show: $54.50

For more information visit BeaverDamTourism.com