Jon Reynolds and Kopana Terry at CoffeeTree Books

CoffeeTree Books 159 East Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Book signing and discussion with Jon Reynolds and Kopana Terry
Jon Reynolds and Kopana Terry will be in conversation about Jon's new photography collection, Illuminating Nature. Reynolds will be signing after the presentation.
For more information call 6067848364 or visit coffeetreebooks.com
