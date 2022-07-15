Jordan Jensen at Planet of the Tapes!

× Expand Planet of the Tapes Chris Vititoe

Jordan Jensen started comedy in upstate NY before moving to Nashville TN, where she spent a year working for clubs and taking her comedy on the road in her pickup truck. In 2021, Jordan was named the first female comic to win “NY’s Funniest Stand Up” at the NY Comedy Festival. She now lives in Brooklyn NY and has since been featured on SiriusXM, as a "New Face" at the prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival and is now a regular at the renowned Comedy Cellar. Her comedy consists of tales of her bizarre upbringing, highly unconventional family, and filterless confessions of her time on this filthy planet.

Featuring local goofball Dan Alten and hosted by up-and-comer David Santos!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

