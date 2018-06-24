Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Sun, June 24, 3pm – 5pm

Ragged Edge Community Theater, 111 S Main St, Harrodsburg, KY 40330, USA (map)

"Sha la la Joseph, you're doing fine! Your and your dreamcoat are ahead of their time!" Told entirely through song, this funny, warm-hearted, irresistible family musical follows the trials and triumphs of Israel's favorite son. One of the most popular and most produced musicals of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was the first hit for the writers of Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and Phantom of the Opera.

Admission: Adults, $10; Seniors, $9; Children, $8

For more information call (859) 734-2389 or visit raggededgetheatre.org