Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

This musical is a partnership with the BCPAC, West T Hill Community Theater, and The Boyle County Education Foundation. $18.00

Check website for showtimes:

Sept. 26 & 27 @ 7:00pm / Sept. 28 @ 3:00pm / Oct. 3 @ 7:00pm / Oct 4 @ 3:00pm & 7:00pm

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com