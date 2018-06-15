Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

to Google Calendar - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - 2018-06-15 19:00:00

Ragged Edge Community Theatre 111 South Main Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Thu, June 14, 7pm – 9pm

Fri, June 15, 7pm-9pm

Sat, June 16, 7pm-9pm

Ragged Edge Community Theater, 111 S Main St, Harrodsburg, KY 40330, USA (map)

"Sha la la Joseph, you're doing fine! Your and your dreamcoat are ahead of their time!" Told entirely through song, this funny, warm-hearted, irresistible family musical follows the trials and triumphs of Israel's favorite son. One of the most popular and most produced musicals of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was the first hit for the writers of Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and Phantom of the Opera.

Admission: Adults, $10; Seniors, $9; Children, $8

For more information call (859) 734-2389 or visit raggededgetheatre.org

Info
Ragged Edge Community Theatre 111 South Main Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
8597345411
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - 2018-06-15 19:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Thursday

May 31, 2018

Friday

June 1, 2018

Saturday

June 2, 2018

Sunday

June 3, 2018

Monday

June 4, 2018

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Submit Yours