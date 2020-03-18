Joseph Beth Adult Craft Night: Coffee Collars

to Google Calendar - Joseph Beth Adult Craft Night: Coffee Collars - 2020-03-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joseph Beth Adult Craft Night: Coffee Collars - 2020-03-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joseph Beth Adult Craft Night: Coffee Collars - 2020-03-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Joseph Beth Adult Craft Night: Coffee Collars - 2020-03-18 18:00:00

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Joseph Beth Adult Craft Night: Coffee Collars

If you're a coffee or tea drinker, a cute cup collar is a must! Join us as we craft cute cozies to keep your hand cool while you're sipping your favorite hot beverage. Free and open to the public, this is perfect for ages 15 and up!

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com

Info

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
Crafts
859-273-2911
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Joseph Beth Adult Craft Night: Coffee Collars - 2020-03-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joseph Beth Adult Craft Night: Coffee Collars - 2020-03-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joseph Beth Adult Craft Night: Coffee Collars - 2020-03-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Joseph Beth Adult Craft Night: Coffee Collars - 2020-03-18 18:00:00